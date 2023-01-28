NDC can never come back to power - Savannah NPP Organiser

Politics of Saturday, 28 January 2023

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Regional Organiser for the Savannah Region, Nana Kwame Aboagye, has said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) can never win power again.



Nana Kwame in a response to Samuel Aboagye, the 2020 NDC parliamentary candidate for the Obuasi East constituency in the Ashanti Region, who after declaring his intention to re-run again as the MP for the area in the 2024 elections and indicated that all indications are clear the NDC and John Mahama will form the next government, said his younger brother is lost and that if he is following the trends in Ghana, he will know that his party the NDC will still be in opposition after 2024.



Nana Kwame Aboagye said that the NDC is not only divided in the Savannah Region but even at the national level, the party is scattered completely.



On winning the Damongo Constituency seat, Nana Kwame Aboagye said the NDC has no candidate to win the seat as the NDC membership will join hands to retain Lawyer Abu Jinapor following his good work and job creation.



He said the NDC can testify that Abu Jinapor’s works are unprecedented and will join hands to retain him come 2024 adding that the focus of the NPP is to win all the seven seats in the region since Nana Addo has done a lot for the Savannah Region.



The Savannah regional organiser further accused Samuel Aboagye of engaging in tribal politics by telling the people of the Savannah Region to go behind John Manama which according to him won’t solve the problem of the NDC in the region.



He advised the NDC parliamentary to ditch his party and join him in the NPP since the NDC can never help his political career.



Nana Kwame Aboagye again promised to join hands in campaigning for the NPP candidate in the Obuasi East Constituency since NPP wants to increase the number of seats in the next Parliament.