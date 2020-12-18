Politics of Friday, 18 December 2020

NDC can make noise for 365 days it won't change the election declaration - Minister

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, has added his voice to the ongoing election brouhaha involving the opposition National Democratic Congress and their Presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama.



The NDC, together with their candidate, has rejected the election verdict and refused to recognize the incumbent President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as President-elect.



According to them, the election results were rigged, hence calling for an independent forensic audit.



But Simon Osei-Mensah has advised the party and Mr. Mahama to heed the numerous calls on them to utilize the laws of the country to address their grievances.



Speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme, he bemoaned the adamant character of the opposition party leader not to resort to the Supreme Court and present his evidence supporting his claim of election fraud.



He also called on Mr. Mahama to bring his supporters to order because their violent protests are not the right way to seek redress.



"You can make noise for 365 days, it won't change the position unless you go to court. So, why not tell your supporters to stop what they're doing and rather go to court?" he stated.





