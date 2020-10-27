Politics of Tuesday, 27 October 2020

Source: GNA

NDC campaign team must be more serious with issues - Group

Former President John Dramani Mahama

The campaign-style and messages of John Mahama for the 2020 general election have been full of humour and distortions, the Concerned Voters Movement has said.



According to the movement, the NDC needs to step up its game in order to win the 2020 polls.



Razak Kojo Opoku, founder of the movement says the campaign messages, policy alternatives and strategies of the NDC for December 7, 2020 elections do not appeal to the masses.



“The leadership of the Concerned Voters Movement(CVM) has taken time to peruse the manifesto document of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and keenly monitors the commentaries from its Communications Bureau, which indicated that the NDC under the leadership of John Mahama was not serious for the 2020 elections," he stated.



He said the NDC is campaigning for its second defeat and that, even former President Jerry John Rawlings seems unconcerned about the party.



He also said the rebuilding of the Ghanaian economy is about the Consolidation of the gains of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's government and the continuation of the One-District-One-Factory, Planting for Food and Jobs, Aquaculture for Food and Rearing for Food and Jobs, the Digitalization and Prudent management of the economy, the Free Senior High School, Roads Construction and other Infrastructural projects to rebuild Ghanaian.



“Ghanaians shall finally say that enough is enough and that Mr. Mahama should be satisfied with the opportunity given him in the past to serve as Assemblyman, Member of Parliament, Deputy Minister, Minister, Vice President, Acting President, and a President, all on the account of the taxpayers’ money,” he added.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.