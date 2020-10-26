General News of Monday, 26 October 2020

Source: Peace FM

NDC campaign filled with 'sophomoric humour, distortions' - CVM

File photo

The Concerned Voters Movement has accused the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama of running a populist campaign devoid of strategies and long term plans on how it intends to run the country.



The group, in a strongly worded statement signed by its founder, alleged among other things that, Professor Joshua Alabi, the NDC's campaign manager for the upcoming elections has been sidelined by the party.



It stated that the NDC, in its bid to woo voters, has resorted to peddling falsehoods and making promises which it cannot fulfil.



The statement which was signed by Razak Kojo Opoku, the founder of CVM, posits that the Okada promise by John Dramani Mahama is not a solution to the teething youth unemployment issue.



It, therefore, advised Ghanaians to do a proper evaluation of the promises by the political parties before the December 7 polls



Below is the statement



John Mahama's 2020 Campaign Overbloated with Sophomoric Humor



The campaign-style and messages of John Mahama for the 2020 general election have been full of Sophomoric humour and distortions.



The leadership of Concerned Voters Movement(CVM) has taken time to peruse the manifesto document of the NDC and keenly monitors the commentaries from its Communications Bureau, and truly one can boldly conclude that the NDC under the leadership of John Mahama is NOT SERIOUS for the 2020 general elections.



The campaign messages, policy alternatives and strategies of the NDC for December 7, 2020, are like a kind of comedy that only appeal to the silly sense of immature people.



It seems the wise men in the NDC are quiet, unconcerned and not interested in campaigning for the Destructive coming of John Mahama who is just waiting for his 2nd Defeat in his 3rd attempt at the Presidency.



Since the wise men of NDC including the Founder J. J. Rawlings are quiet, this has given room to some young men who are conceited, immature and poorly informed on national public discourse to spearhead John Mahama's Campaign for the 2020 general elections.



Now no one knows the whereabouts of Prof. Joshua Alabi, the 2020 Campaign Manager for John Mahama, we learnt that he has been sidelined and overshadowed by the loudmouth and propagandists boys and girls around John Mahama.



What Ghanaians care about most post-COVID-19 is the comprehensive rebuilding of the Economy, and honestly, the policy of Mortuary and Okada proposed by John Mahama CANNOT be the solutions to the rebuilding of the Ghanaian Economy Post COVID-19.



The rebuilding of the Ghanaian Economy Post COVID-19 would be about the CONSOLIDATION OF THE GAINS OF AKUFO-ADDO'S GOVERNMENT and CONTINUATION of the 1 District 1 Factory Policy, Planting for food and jobs, Aquaculture for food and jobs, Rearing for food and jobs, Digitalization of the economy, Prudent management of the indicators of the economy, Free SHS Policy, Roads Construction, Infrastructure etc., and the only Party with the solid track record and competencies to rebuild the Ghanaian Economy is NPP under Akufo-Addo's Government.



Therefore, it is very imperative to let the members of NDC understand that their Sophomoric UTV Programme hosted by its National Communication Officer would amount to nothing. It has been the same old lies and propaganda repackaged for viewers of UTV. Absolutely nothing new. The same lies and propaganda have been the central theme for the numerous useless press conferences and releases by NDC since 2017 yet Ghanaians have NOT fallen for such immaturity on the part of the NDC Communication Bureau.



The Ghanaian Voters are wiser now, the 2008 and 2012 propaganda strategies of NDC being repeated by the current NDC Communication Bureau would only help NDC to further move down from 44.4% to around 30-35% in the 2020 general elections.



Ghanaians are happy about Akufo-Addo's Free Water and Free Electricity Policy.



The Wisdom and knowledge of Ghanaians completely far outweigh the lies and propaganda of NDC. The attempts of NDC to steer propaganda to discredit the NPP Administration shall fall flat in December 7th.



Ghanaians SHALL finally say to GREEDY KWAATA JOHN MAHAMA that enough is enough and that he should be satisfied with the opportunity they gave him in the past to serve as Assemblyman, Member of Parliament, Deputy Minister, Minister, Vice President, Acting President and a President, all on the account of the taxpayer's money.



.... Signed....



Razak Kojo Opoku



(CVM Founder and President)

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.