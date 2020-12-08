Politics of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

NDC calls for recount of votes of polling station in Dome-Kwabenya

Sarah Adwoa Sarfo, MP for Dome-Kwabenya Constituency

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called for a recount of votes at Dome-Kwabenya Constituency collation centre in the Greater Accra Region on suspicions of over voting



The alleged over voting is believed to have taken place at the polling station 2 in Shepherd Scholars Preparatory School.



The NDC polling agents called for a recount after all was set for the declaration of the results at the collation centre.



Meanwhile, the New Patriotic Party(NPP) has described those allegations as false, adding that calls for a recount needless.



The Dome-Kwabenya constituency is keenly contested by the Deputy Majority leader Sarah Adwoa Sarfo and the National Democratic Congress candidate Elikplim Akurugu.



Ghana's voting ended on Monday in 38,622 polling stations within the 16 regions across Ghana.



They cast their ballots in the general election to elect a president and 275 members of the parliament.



The voting process was generally peacefully except for two persons sustaining gunshot wounds after a shooting incident in one of the polling stations in Kasoa.



The tampering of presidential ballot papers in some polling stations in two constituencies was also witnessed, but the EC reacted swiftly.



The EC has assured the public it will declare the results within 24 hours after the end of voting.

