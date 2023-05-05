NDC branch chairman shot dead at Twapiase

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 5 May 2023

Source: kasapafmomline.com

National Democratic Congress (NDC) branch chairman for Dunkwa-Kadadwen Nkansah Daaho “B” in the Upper Denkyira East Constituency of the Central Region has been killed by suspected armed robbers.



According to information gathered by Kasapa News' Yaw Boagyan, the deceased, Emmanuel Acquah, 36 was driving two Chinese gold dealers in a vehicle from a gold mining site on the Tweapiase–Obuase road in the Akrofuom District in the Ashanti Region on Thursday May 4, 2023 evening when suspected armed robbers numbering five crossed the vehicle and started firing shots into the car.



In the process, the NDC Chairman was shot in the head killing him instantly.



The Chinese nationals who were in the vehicle quickly opened the door and runaway into a nearby bush.



The suspected robbers then took away an unspecified quantity of gold and money.



Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Obuasi-Mangoase Government Hospital Morgue



The Police have commenced investigation into the incident.