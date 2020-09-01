Regional News of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Source: Isaac Boafo, contributor

NDC branch Chairman supports the 'Rescue Mission' with communication device

Charles Amoako-Brobbery presenting items to the party's office

Charles Amoako-Brobbery, a Tema East Constituency branch chairman has donated a mass communication device (community radio) to the NDC in the Constituency.



The donation which was received by the Constituency Communication Officer forms part of the continued support by Mr Amoako-Brobbery to resource the Constituency for the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections.



The Constituency Communication Officer expressed the party's appreciation to Mr Amoako-Brobbery and lauded his commitment to the party’s efforts to secure victory for Hon. Isaac Ashai Odamtten and His Excellency John Dramani Mahama come December 7th, 2020. He said the mass communication device will help with the constituency’s communication during the election amidst the Covid-19 pandemic which is making person-to-person engagement associated with traditional campaigning difficult.



On his part, Mr Amoako-Brobbery believes the NDC’s superior record in major sectors of the Ghanaian economy must be well communicated to the electorates to help them make informed choices come December 7th. He was hopeful that key manifesto promises of His Excellency John Dramani Mahama such as the $10Billion Big Push, 2million jobs, Free Primary Health Care, no import duties for commercial vehicles and other industrial & agricultural equipment etc. where communicated properly will ensure the NDC wins this year’s election and rescue the nation from the current bad leadership been experienced across the country.



Mr Amoako-Brobbery said Ghanaians should not be experiencing the current levels of hardships and joblessness given the huge revenue envelops available and loans secured by this government. He attributed the current state of affairs to bad leadership and the deep-rooted desires of those in positions of authority to enrich themselves at the expense of the people and the state. A situation he strongly believes makes the Rescue Mission by the NDC a patriotic call.



Further, he urged the constituency communicators to focus on issue-based campaigning and to support the Parliamentary Candidate Hon. Isaac Ashai Odamtten to unseat the NPP’s Hon. Titus Glover for abysmal performance under whose tenure the constituency cannot boost of any major infrastructure development.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.