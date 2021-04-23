NDC boycotts IPAC Meeting on review of 2020 general election

Politics of Friday, 23 April 2021

Source: GNA

The National Democratic Congress, has declined an invitation by the Electoral Commission to attend an Inter-Party Advisory Committee meeting to review the 2020 Parliamentary and Presidential Elections, scheduled for Wednesday, 21st April 2021.



A release signed by Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, General Secretary for the NDC, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the Party took that decision because of the lack of “candor, odious duplicity, and open bias that was displayed by the EC in favor of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the conduct of the 2020 general election.”



"It is the considered view of the NDC, that the current leadership of the EC, who supervised the manipulation of the 2020 general election and the stolen verdict that resulted from same, lack the integrity, credibility, and impartiality to lead any such discussions or review of the very elections they rigged," it said.



"The NDC has thoroughly examined the dubious role the EC played in the rigging of the 2020 general Election."



It said, “Moving forward, the Party shall review its working relationship with the electoral management body and take appropriate steps to forestall the rigging of any future elections in the country.”