Politics of Wednesday, 10 March 2021

Source: My News GH

NDC booing CJ Anin Yeboah, Akufo-Addo ‘normal’ – Majority Chief Whip

Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Majority Chief Whip

The hooting and heckling of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and other dignitaries by the Minority National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament (MPs) during the presentation of the 2021 State of the National Address on the floor of Parliament is acceptable by the standing orders of the august House.



“I think it was a reasonable heckling. The President is used to that…he is not new in this House so, I think it is normal and the President was not moved”, Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh described the conduct of his colleagues on the other side in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



As expected, while President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was presenting the State of the Nation Address, the Minority MPs chanted songs amidst heckling ostensibly to divert the President’s attention.



Speaking to the development, however, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) lawmaker for Nsawam Adoagyire explained in an interview that the Minority MPs did no wrong and commended the President for being focused in his delivery despite the deliberate attempt to distract him.



“He was able to contain all the pronounced heckling and that smacks of a true leader who is not a visitor in this House and I think he is a good man”, Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh described President Akufo-Addo.