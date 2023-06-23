NDC bigwigs attend one-week funeral rites of late Assin Dansame accident victim

General News of Friday, 23 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, famously known as ‘General Mosquito’ has led a delegation of the party bigwigs to visit the family of the party's member who died in an accident at Dansame in the Assin North Constituency.



In a statement signed by the National Communications Director, Sammy Gyamfi dated June 23, 2023, the delegation included, the General Secretary Fiifi Fiave Kwetey, the Minority Leader in parliament, Ato Forson and the party’s Parliamentary Candidate for the Assin North by-election, James Gyakye Quayson.



Other Members of Parliament, Regional and National Executives of the NDC were also there to mourn with the family.



According to the statement, the party presented an amount of GH¢10,000.00 to the family of the deceased to support the preparations towards the final funeral rites as well as several cartons of drinking water and assorted drinks.



The NDC’s parliamentary candidate for the by-election, James Gyakye Quayson also made a personal pledge to take care of each of the children of the deceased until they turn 18 years.



The party announced a welfare endowment package of GH¢500.00 every month towards the upbringing of each of the four surviving children of the deceased.



“This brings their monthly upkeep to the amount of GH¢2,000.00. As a demonstration of his personal commitment to this cause, Hon. James Gyakye made a one-year deposit of GH¢24,000.00 into the children's Welfare Endowment fund, with a further pledge to bear the full cost of medical treatment for one of the kids with glaucoma at the Interbeton hospital in Cape Coast,” part of the statement read.



The family was also assured of the party's continued support for a fitting burial and funeral for their fallen comrade and her children.



Background



In a tragic incident that occurred on June 17, 2023, after a campaign event in the Assin North Constituency of the Central Region, one individual who supported the National Democratic Congress lost her life through an accident that happened on their way back from the event.



As a result, former President John Dramani Mahama suspended his campaign in the Assin North Constituency for two hours following the death of a member of the National Democratic Congress after a road crash.







Below is the full statement by the NDC Communications Director





For Immediate Release

23rd June, 2023



HIGH-POWERED NDC DELEGATION ATTENDS ONE WEEK FUNERAL RITES OF LATE ASSIN DANSAME ACCIDENT VICTIM.



A high-powered delegation led by the National Chairman of the the NDC, Hon. Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary Fiifi Fiave Kwetey, the… pic.twitter.com/VkxPTO4PTe — KOJO DYNAMIC ???? (@AnnanPerry) June 23, 2023

Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWebTo advertise with GhanaWebNW/WA