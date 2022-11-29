You are here: HomeNews2022 11 29Article 1671722

Politics of Tuesday, 29 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NDC bigwigs, MPs, others celebrate Mahama on his 64th birthday

The 4th President of the 4th Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, turned 64-year-old today, November 29, 2022.

Many Ghanaians including Members of the Parliament (MPs) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and other bigwigs of the party turned to social media to celebrate the former president, who was born on this day in 1958.

Many of these people shared lovely pictures of themselves with the vice president captioned with gifting and prayers for the former president

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa described Mahama as a “visionary nation-builder”.

“I've no doubt you are the presumptive flagbearer of the NDC and next President of Ghana,” the MP for Builsa South, Dr Clement Apaak said.

“To a Boss like no other and a man with deep love for our Nation, happy birthday to you Sir,” MP for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George also wrote in a tweet.

View the tweets Ghanaians and other nationals shared to celebrate Mahama below:



































