Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NDC behaving like ‘yoyo’ boys and girls, they should wise up – NPP Deputy Secretary

NPP Deeputy General Secretary, Nana Obiri Boahen

Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Lawyer Nana Obiri Boahen, has described members of the opposition National Democratic Congress as sore losers whose behaviours are becoming characteristic of some “yoyo boys and girls.”



His outburst was in reaction to the NDCs threat to embark on a massive demonstration if the government fails to retrieve some monies paid to persons involved in the Agyapa deal, specifically Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and private legal practitioner, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, who are all cousins of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Speaking in an interview with Citi News monitored by GhanaWeb, Lawyer Obiri Boahen outlined that just like other cases witnessed in the country, the NDC instead of their threats of demonstration has the option to seek redress in court on any issues it has with the Agyapa deal.



“If for one reason or the other, an individual feels this has caused serious financial loss to the state, he can take it to court. The laws are clear; it is not a question of me trying to put up a defence for my party. There are proper procedures and sanctions. If you feel aggrieved and dissatisfied with the contents of the deal, you know where to go.”



According to him, the NDC having preempt its loss in the upcoming December polls has resorted to making unpleasant noises which they must cease to rather focus on their campaign.



“They cannot just be making ugly noise. We are sick and tired of them. They are sore losers. Obviously, they are aware they are going to lose and that is why they are making these agitations, stirring confusions, left, right, and centre. The NDC should focus on their campaign and stop making noise.” He said



He further equated the actions of the NPP to that of “yoyo boys and girls.”



“They don’t approach things from a proper perspective. They will always want to play to the gallery, behaving like yoyo boys and girls. They should wise up, they should wise up and stop making unnecessary agitations. If they want to take to the streets they should start from this evening, it is their constitutional right. They should demonstrate from now to December, who cares?” he added.









