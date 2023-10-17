NDC begins mobilization of people from Volta Region across the country

Regional News of Tuesday, 17 October 2023

Source: Nicholas Tetteh, Contributor

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has inaugurated the Volta Diaspora Caucus to mobilize people from the Volta Region across the country to ensure that they vote for the party in their constituencies, rather than moving to the Volta Region during an election to vote.



The inauguration ceremony was held on Sunday, October 16, 2023, at the Ashaiman Constituency of Greater Accra Region and was dubbed; “Building The Culture Values For a Unified Force Towards Victory 2024 and Beyond: A Share Responsibility”.



The General Secretary of the NDC, Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, who was the guest speaker at the maiden inauguration ceremony noted that the plan is to mobilize people from the Volta Region everywhere in the country to amass votes for the party in the constituencies they found themselves.



“The Ashaiman Constituency is one constituency with a lot of Volta people, and we started the mobilization here and will extend that to other constituencies to mobilize the Volta people to win the vote in these constituencies. It is not necessary to move these people to the Volta Region but to make sure they vote for the party in the constituency they are”, he explained.



He then urged the NDC supporters and the Volta Diaspora Caucus members to consider the inauguration theme by working tremendously to ensure that the NDC triumphs over the other parties in the 2024 general election.



The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ashaiman Constituency, Ernest Norgbey praised

the Volta Caucus members for the unity emphasizing that the Volta Region is

for the NDC hence, he urged other tribes to emulate the steps of the people of the Volta Region to unite for victory in the 2024 election.



“The NDC is ready to inaugurate more loyal groups all over the country to unite for victory in the 2024 general election so other tribes in the party must form groups, and invite us to inaugurate the groups”, he said.



The President of the Volta Diaspora Caucus, Lydia Angel Nutakor also emphasized that there is the need to unify all Voltarians outside the Volta Region to make the NDC attractive and to win more votes in the subsequent elections in the country.