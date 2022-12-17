NDC bans branded t-shirts of aspirants at Congress

Politics of Saturday, 17 December 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Delegates of the National Democratic Congress‘ (NDC) 10th Congress have been cautioned against the wearing of t-shirts with photos of aspirants to the venue.



They are expected to turn up only in party colors to make the event colorful.



The Chairman of the Congress Planning Committee, Alex Segbefia, gave the message of caution in an interview on Accra-based TV3.



The directive, according to the former Health Minister, is to ensure conformity at the event at the Accra Sports Stadium and avoid making anyone a target of attack.



Over 9,000 delegates will today, Saturday, December 17, 2022, elect new national executives for the party.



The national operational team of the Ghana Police Service has taken charge of the grounds to ensure that only accredited persons are allowed into the stadium.



The keenly contested national chairmanship position will be between the incumbent Chair, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the incumbent General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, a former Member of Parliament, Nii Armah Ashiety, and Samuel Yaw Adusei.



The two frontrunners, Messrs Nketia and Ofosu-Ampofo have equally expressed confidence in winning the enviable chairmanship position after working tirelessly for the party.



