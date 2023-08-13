NDC appoints Amenfi Central PC as Women's Wing National Coordinator

Politics of Sunday, 13 August 2023

Source: Ayisah Foster, Contributor

Joana Gyan-Cudjoe, Parliamentary Candidate for Amenfi Central on the ticket of the NDC has been appointed as the National Coordinator for the NDC Women's Wing Working Committee.



Her duty is to facilitate the day to-today working activities of the women's wing towards the development of the 2024 general elections.



Her appointment came last Friday at the AH Hotel in Accra when the party officially inaugurated its women’s wing working committee in a grand style.



The inauguration comes at the time the party is seen united toward the party’s victory in the 2024 general elections.



The Working Committee is expected to convey the party’s campaign messages to the electorates through all possible means to ensure victory for the party.



Regional women's organizers and their deputies who took turns to address the gathering, predicted victory for the Party.



Delivering her speech, the newly appointed Coordinator of the women's wing working committee, Hon Joana Gyan-Cudjoe urged the women to unite in order to attain power in the upcoming general elections.



She noted that women are the dominant population in Ghana and therefore there is the need for them to support the men in their quest to win power for the people.



She however entreated party faithfuls to rally behind the Parliamentary Candidates in the party to win more seats for NDC in every constituency which is humanly possible.



She promised to visit all regional women's organizers in the various regions to ensure effective work at the regional and Constituency level.



She however called on every women organizer to help lessen the work of the National Women Organizer, Dr Louisa Hanna Bissiw by always mobilizing members at the regional and constituency levels for the betterment of the party.



"I'm committed to provide all logistics to serve party members to make the 2024 campaign fruitful," she promised.