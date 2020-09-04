General News of Friday, 4 September 2020

NDC appeals to int’l community over NPP-sponsored violence in alleged leaked audio

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said it's in possession of a leaked audiotape in which a top government official allegedly outlines plans for violence in the upcoming December elections.



According to the opposition party, Deputy Regional Minister for the Bono Region, Oti Gyaaka, popularly known as 'Homeboy', allegedly gave explicit instructions to a vigilante group to maim and commit murder, promising them state protection.



Addressing the media at the party headquarters in Accra on Thursday, September 3, 2020, NDC General Secretary, Johnson Aseidu Nketia, said the violence that characterised the voters registration is a sign of a violent December 7 polls.



“On the leaked tape, the Minister claimed that the media and all the state institution such as EC [Electoral Commission], the Judiciary and security agencies are fully behind the NPP in prosecuting this diabolic agenda and that it has been agreed that immediately any crime is committed by them, the NPP will rush to the press feigning to be victims and accuse the NDC of all such crimes,” Johnson Asiedu Nketia said.



The NDC, therefore, appealed to the international community to impress upon President Nana Akufo-Addo’s government and the relevant state institutions mentioned in the leaked tape to take immediate steps to abandon any grand agenda of collusion with the NPP to perpetrate violence.







Violent registration exercise



The 38-day voters registration exercise and two days of mop-up witnessed two deaths with several acts of violence across the country.



The violence involved the supporters of NPP and NDC.



On August 8, 2020, a clash between supporters of the two political parties resulted in the death of one person at Nkrankwanta, a town in the Bono Region.



Two persons, who sustained gunshot wounds were said to be in critical condition and receiving treatment at the Dormaa Ahenkro Presbyterian Hospital.



Member of Parliament (MP) for Dormaa West Constituency Halidu Ali Maiga told local media that the deceased was hit by a stray bullet fired by security personnel who were deployed to the scene to maintain law and order.



Images shared on social media captures two vehicles and a motorbike razed down by the rampaging youth. Tension, over the weekend, was quite high and security has been beefed up in parts of the town and adjoining communities in the area.



Earlier on July 13, a 28-year-old teacher who graduated from college recently was stabbed to death at Banda, a border town in the Bono Region.



Micah Perdjo, the younger brother of the deceased, told local media that his brother died without saying a word to him.



"The doctors did their best but they said the knife would have affected his lungs and there was not much they could do when he was brought to the hospital," he said.



In the Awutu Senya East Constituency of the Central Region, a clash between supporters of the two main political parties nearly halted the process at a registration center.



Cabinet Minister and MP for the area Hawa Koomson admitted to firing gunshots at the scene. Her action was widely condemned by the public.



Even though nobody lost the life during incident, properties including vehicles and motorbikes were burnt down.



Five persons, the police say have been processed and are currently facing the court over the incident.



Similar politically orchestrated violence was reported in the Ashanti, Ahafo, and Volta and in the Greater Accra Regions.



Several notable individuals and civil society groups condemned the acts of violence that characterized the exercise.





