NDC appeal for funds for delegates congress raised 1,083,000 - Mahama confirms

General News of Sunday, 18 December 2022

Source: rainbowradionline.com

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has extended gratitude to persons who supported the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s national congress.



Speaking to delegates at the party’s 10th National Delegates Congress, he said although the party announced the appeal for funds late, it managed to raise Ghc 1,830, 000.



Mr. Mahama had appealed to Ghanaians to donate ¢10 through mobile money to support the National Democratic Congress.



Mr. Mahama appealed in a Facebook post on Wednesday, December 7.



According to him, the donation was not limited to only party folks but all Ghanaians.



“I am inviting 500,000 willing Ghanaians, NDC supporters, sympathisers, and friends to donate a minimum of 10 Ghana Cedis each to help us fund the congress. You don’t have to be a member of the NDC to donate.



He explained that the appeal was necessary due to the need to transport various constituencies, regional executives to Accra and accommodate them.



In his address at the congress grounds, Mr. Mahama told the delegates that the appeal raised a generous amount.



He said, “even though our call for support came rather late, I am happy to announce to you that through small mobile money payments of Ghc10 each, donations and deposits to our national congress accounts, we received a total of Ghc1,830,000 in twelve days”.



“This is a demonstration of the love Ghanaians generally and members of the NDC have for our party and the worthy course we are embarked on.”



