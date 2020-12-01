General News of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Source: myxyzonline.com

NDC announces ‘fa ninyinaa’ programme to absorb full fees of 2021 tertiary students

Former president John Dramani Mahama

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it will absorb in full the fees of all students who will be admitted to tertiary institutions in 2021.



The party announced this in a statement on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.



According to the party, the policy, dubbed “fa ninyinaa”, was a recommendation by the party’s Education Policy Group which has been accepted and incorporated into its 2020 election manifesto.



The party in its manifesto, originally indicated that it will absorb 50% of the fees for the 2020/2021 academic year.



“This policy is an enhancement of our commitment in the People’s Manifesto to absorb 50% of the school fees of all tertiary students for the 2020/2021 academic year through the “KYEMUPE” policy, which will now apply to only continuing students in tertiary institutions in the country,” the NDC said.



The statement signed by the NDC’s chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo said candidate John Mahama will throw more light on the new decision in due course.



Read the full statement below:



NEXT NDC GOVERNMENT TO INTRODUCE “FA NINYINAA” POLICY FOR GHANAIAN STUDENTS WHO WILL BE ADMITTED TO TERTIARY INSTITUTIONS NEXT YEAR.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC), announces that it has accepted for incorporation in the Peoples’ Manifesto, the recommendation of the Education Policy Group of the party that the next NDC government absorbs the FULL school fees of Ghanaian students who will be admitted to tertiary institutions in the 2020/2021 academic year.



This policy is an enhancement of our commitment in the People’s Manifesto to absorb 50% of the school fees of all tertiary students for the 2020/2021 academic year through the “KYEMUPE” policy, which will now apply to only continuing students in tertiary institutions in the country.



The Flagbearer of the Party, H.E John Dramani Mahama will in due course, throw more light on this enhanced package for Ghanaian students who be admitted to tertiary institutions next year dubbed, “FA NINYINAA”.



DATED THIS 1ST DAY OF DECEMBER, 2020



Sgd.

Cde Samuel Ofosu Ampofo

National Chairman

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.