Politics of Tuesday, 30 June 2020

Source: Ghana Guardian

NDC announces 23-member campaign team for 2020 elections

The National Democratic Congress announced a 23-member campaign team for the 2020 election.

The list, which has a blend of seasoned politicians and professionals from the Umbrella family, will have Professor Joshua Alabi as the campaign manager with Dr Alex Segbefia as his deputy.

A statement issued on Monday said the team will operate under the steering committee in accordance to the party's Constitution.

"All campaign activities will be under the policy direction of the National Steering Committee to be chaired by the National Chairman, Hon. Samuel Ofosu- Ampofo. In accordance with the Party’s constitution, the coordination of all the various aspects of the campaign will be under the leadership of the General Secretary, Hon Johnson Asiedu Nketiah," the statement read.

NDC statement on campaign team.

The leadership of the National Democratic Congress has at its Functional Executive Committee (FEC) meeting, held on Monday 29th June 2020, appointed members of the Party’s National Campaign Team that will prosecute the party’s campaign in the December 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections.

Professor Joshua Alabi is the National Campaign Manager, with Hon. Alex Segbefia as his Deputy. Lt. Col. Larry Gbevlo -Lartey, (rtd) is the Director of Operations of the campaign, with James Agyenim Boateng as the Campaign Spokesperson. Mrs. Mawuena Trebarh and Ms. Margaret Ansei are the Deputy Campaign Spokespersons, whilst Gen. R S Blay (rtd) is the Strategic Advisor to the Campaign Team.

Other members of the team include Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer; Hon Julius Debrah, former Chief of Staff; Hon Kofi Totobi Quakyi; Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader; Hon Hudu Yahaya; George Opare Addo, National Youth Organizer; Ambassador Sam Pee Yalley; Dr. Valerie Sawyer; Hon Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, Director of Elections; Hon Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, National Chairman; Ambassador Victor Smith; Comrade Joshua Akamba, National Organizer, Dr. Hannah Louisa Bissiw, National Women’s .Organizer; Alhaji Mohammed Mamah, National Zongo Caucus Coordinator, Hon Samuel Sarpong; and Dr. Nana Ama Brown Klutse.

All campaign activities will be under the policy direction of the National Steering Committee to be chaired by the National Chairman, Hon. Samuel Ofosu- Ampofo. In accordance with the Party’s constitution, the coordination of all the various aspects of the campaign will be under the leadership of the General Secretary, Hon Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.

Further information on the Steering Committee and the campaign structure will be announced later.

ISSUED IN ACCRA ON MONDAY 29TH, JUNE 2020

signed………

KAKRA ESSAMUAH

DIRECTOR OF COMMUNICATION

Below is the full list

Professor Joshua Alabi is the National Campaign Manager

Alex Segbefia as his Deputy

Col. Larry Gbevlo -Lartey, (rtd) the Director of Operations of the campaign

James Agyenim Boateng as the Campaign Spokesperson

Mawuena Trebarh

Margaret Ansei are the Deputy Campaign Spokespersons

R S Blay (rtd) is the Strategic Advisor to the Campaign Team

Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer

Hon Julius Debrah, former Chief of Staff

Hon Kofi Totobi Quakyi

Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader

Hon Hudu Yahaya

George Opare Addo, National Youth Organizer

Ambassador Sam Pee Yalley

Valerie Sawyer

Hon Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, Director of Elections

Hon Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, National Chairman

Ambassador Victor Smith

Comrade Joshua Akamba, National Organizer

Hannah Louisa Bissiw, National Women’s .Organizer

Alhaji Mohammed Mamah, National Zongo Caucus Coordinator

Hon Samuel Sarpong

Nana Ama Brown Klutse

