NDC and NPP are jokers – PPP UK Chairman

Politics of Thursday, 13 July 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Chairman of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) in the UK and Ireland, Kit Yawson, has slammed the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), describing them as jokers.



According to him, the NDC and NPP have done nothing significant for Ghana.



He noted that, while there are serious issues affecting the country that must be addressed, our attention has shifted to political party primaries and who should lead parties in the 2024 general elections.



When asked if the PPP was planning to run in the general election, he said there was no need to rush because there were about 17 months until the elections.



"We’re in the race,” he told Dr. Ren on Rainbow Radio 92.4 FM in the United Kingdom. In silence, there is dignity. The election has not yet taken place. It is 17 months away. Any serious Ghanaian listening to me will understand what I mean. Ghana is a tiny country, but we make a lot of noise. Even though Sudan is larger than us and has experienced instability, we are making a noise. We are wasting time on primaries when there are serious issues that the country needs to address”.



When asked about some of the current government’s policies, such as free SHS, one village, one dam, and so on, he said, ”These are little bits of effort, but there is nothing serious to point to”.



Kit Yawson stated that Dr. Kwame Nkrumah established a trademark that these two political parties should have followed.



They have, however, failed to do so and instead engage in activities that have no chance of transforming the country.



”Because our first leader [Kwame Nkrumah] set the example, everyone finds it difficult to follow. He established the trademark and plan, but no one has been able to replicate them. If our leaders had been serious and not joking, we would have built a rail line from Nzema to Ivory Coast. We have beautiful land, but it has become overgrown. This is what we should be thinking about, but we are always thinking about elections.”