Regional News of Saturday, 12 December 2020

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

NDC accuses defeated Jomoro MP of leading attack on Jomoro MP-elect

National Democratic Congress

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Jomoro Constituency of the Western Region has accused the out-going Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Paul Essien of leading an attack on the MP-elect, Dorcas Afo-Toffey at her residence at Bonyere on Thursday night.



On Friday afternoon, December 11, 2020, a day after the incident, reporter Daniel Kaku visited the residence of Madam Dorcas Afo-Toffey and saw some of the stones, sticks, metals among others which were thrown at her.



The police have since made no arrest. The Jomoro MP-elect's residence has been surrounded by armed soldiers who are providing security for her and her family.



Addressing the media on Friday evening at Bonyere, the Jomoro NDC Communications Officer, Patrick Ellonu allegedly accused Paul Essien, the out-going MP and the Jomoro NPP Secretary Eric Muah of leading the NPP members to attack the MP-elect and her family on Thursday.



"Last night, around 9 pm, some NPP supporters mostly from Tikobo 1 embarked on a so-called float to Bonyere where they attacked the MP-elect for Jomoro, honourable Dorcas Toffey at her residence. The leaders of the float include; the defeated MP for Jomoro Paul Essien and the disappointed MCE nominee and constituency secretary, Eric Muah. These are the leaders who led the attack on Hon Dorcas Affo Toffey at her residence," he claimed.



Adding: "When the NPP hooligans got to the residence of the MP-elect, they went berserk and were attacking anyone they suspected to be a member of the NDC for no reason. The hooligans who claimed they were having a walk were wielding weapons such as pepper sprays, tasers cutlasses, knives, axes and chains. One would wonder if they were going to war. Ladies and gentlemen of the press, the real motive of the NPP hooligans was to harm the MP-elect to satisfy their defeat MP and the NPP on general. One can only come to that conclusion without more."



"A distress call was placed to the police but they responded too late and when they finally arrived, they couldn't provide any security to the MP-elect and the occupants of the house. They left in less than 5 minutes".



He, however, commended the military for responding to their calls swiftly to storm the residence of Dorcas Afo-Toffey and since been providing her security.



The leadership of the NDC in the area is cautioning Paul Essien and his NPP members to refrain from such a barbaric act or face their wrath.



They also took the opportunity to appeal to the leadership of The Church of Pentecost were Paul Essien is an Elders to call their member to order.



"Ladies and gentlemen of the press, we are by this press conference calling on the chiefs and people of Jomoro to call the defeated MP and his thugs to order to avert bloody clashes. We are also calling on the church of Pentecost to call their elder Paul Essien to order because we know the church of Pentecost does not preach or support violence."



"Finally, we are calling on the chief and elders of Tikobo 1 to talk to the defeated MP to desist from masterminding and fueling tension in Jomoro. As he enjoyed his MPship in peace, he should learn to manage the defeat he has suffered and allow others to enjoy theirs", Patrick Ellonu added.



All efforts to get a response from Paul Essien have proved futile.



Paul Essien who won the Jomoro Parliamentary seat for the NPP in 2016 for the first time since 1992, lost the seat to NDC Parliamentary Candidate Dorcas Afo-Toffey in the just-ended parliamentary elections.



Paul Essien who is also the Deputy Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs polled 19,889 votes while Dorcas Afo-Toffey also polled 24,356 votes.



Below is the full press statement:



National Democratic Congress, Jomoro Constituency



Friday, 11-12-2020



Press conference



UNPROVOKED ATTACK BY NPP SUPPORTERS ON MP ELECT FOR JOMORO, HON DORCAS AFFO TOFFEY AT HER RESIDENCE



Ladies and gentlemen of the press, we thank you so much for honouring out invitation to this press conference at short notice.



We invited you here to brief you about a bizarre and unfortunate incident that occurred last night at Bonyere around 9 pm.



Last night, around 9 pm, some NPP supporters mostly from Tikobo 1 embarked on a so-called float to Bonyere where they attacked the MP-elect for Jomoro, honourable Dorcas Toffey at her residence. The leaders of the float include; the defeated MP for Jomoro Paul Essien and the disappointed MCE nominee and constituency secretary, Eric Muah. These are the leaders who led the attack on Hon Dorcas Affo Toffey at her residence.



When the NPP hooligans got to the residence of the MP-elect, they went berserk and were attacking anyone they suspected to be a member of the NDC for no reason.



The hooligans who claimed they were having a walk were wielding weapons such as pepper sprays, tasers cutlasses, knives, axes and chains. One would wonder if they were going to war.



Ladies and gentlemen of the press, the real motive of the NPP hooligans was to harm the MP-elect to satisfy their defeat MP and the NPP on general. One can only come to that conclusion without more.



Their motive was exhibited in the full glare of the public when they forced their way through the gate of Hon Dorcas Toffey's residence. They were however resisted by the personal security in her house who tried to prevent them from entering the house but couldn't succeed because of the number of people who were forcing their way through with deadly weapons.



Ladies and gentlemen of the press, the NPP hooligans beat and chased people in the house.



A distress call was placed to the police but they responded too late and when they finally arrived, they couldn't provide any security to the MP-elect and the occupants of the house. They left in less than 5 minutes.



Ladies and gentlemen of the press, it was the military who responded swiftly and timeously to the distress call. They have also provided security From last night till today and they are still there. Kudos to our military men.



The MP-elect Hon Dorcas Toffey has since the traumatic experience last night reported the incident to the police and she and her team who were injured are currently receiving treatment at the Half Assini gov't hospital.



Ladies and gentlemen of the press, we are by the press conference sending a word of caution to the defeated MP Paul Essien and his thugs to desist from such barbaric, shameful and cowardice act or face the wrath of our teeming supporters who we have tried to prevent them from retaliating.



It is clear the police in Jomoro are helpless in such situations because of partisan politics. Could you believe that not a single person has been apprehended after the incident was reported to the police with audiovisual evidence?



In view of this injustice, we are calling on our supporters to take their personal security serious and do whatever they can to protect themselves in such situations.



Ladies and gentlemen of the press, we are by this press conference calling on the chiefs and people of Jomoro to call the defeated MP and his thugs to order to avert bloody clashes. We are also calling on the church of Pentecost to call their elder Paul Essien to order because we know the church of Pentecost does not preach or support violence. Finally, we are calling on the chief and elders of Tikobo 1 to talk to the defeated MP to desist from masterminding and fueling tension in Jomoro. As he enjoyed his MPship in peace, he should learn to manage the defeat he has suffered and allowed others to enjoy theirs.



Ladies and gentlemen of the press, thank you so much for coming.



Signed!



Patrick Ellonu



Communications officer, Jomoro NDC







