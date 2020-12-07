General News of Monday, 7 December 2020

NDC accuses NPP of ballot stuffing, calls for vigilance of Ghanaians

Director Elections of NDC, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is accusing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of ballot stuffing.



Speaking at a press conference, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, the Director of Elections of the NDC said that the party has incontrovertible evidence that some leading members of the NPP in the Ashanti Region are behind the act.



It, therefore, appealed to the security agencies and the party’s agent to be vigilant and report anything untoward they observe.



“We are aware that one Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, the Kwabre East Chairman of the NPP is in charge of the ballot stuffing and he is working closely with Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP”, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah said.



“We are telling our security agencies that they should be vigilant and citizens should help the police in being vigilant. We have intercepted the directive instructing them to not police ballot boxes after the voting has ended. We know genuine security personnel will defend the country with their might so I urge Ghanaians to help them. Follow the ballot boxes with your cars, motorbikes etc to wherever they take them. Let us all be vigilant.” He told the press”.



The NPP has meanwhile rejected the allegations and called on Ghanaians to disregard the claims by the NDC.













