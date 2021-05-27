NDC accepts Atubiga’s resignation letter

Politics of Thursday, 27 May 2021

Source: 3news.com

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accepted the resignation of suspended member Stephen Atubiga.



Mr Atubiga wrote to the party on Thursday, May 20, 2021, to cease to be a member of the largest opposition party in Ghana.



Before then, he had been suspended from the party for venting “disparaging” and “unfounded” comments against some senior members of the party.



The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) met on Tuesday, May 25 to decide on Mr Atubiga’s resignation letter, which was accepted at the end of the day.



But a letter signed by General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia said the decision to accept the resignation is not in any way an admission of the “spurious” allegations made against the party.



“Rather we hold the view that your decision to resign has denied us the opportunity to educate you on many of the matters cited as the basis of your resignation.



“We wish you well in your future endeavours.”



Mr Atubiga is reported to have formed a political party to prosecute his cause.