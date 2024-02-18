NDC Youth Wing procures projectors to play Bawumia’s 'failed promises' to Ghanaians

Politics of Sunday, 18 February 2024

Source: myxyzonline.com

The National Chairman of the Youth Working Committee of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Okai Mintah has procured projectors to be distributed to every NDC constituency office across the country.



The main purpose of these projectors being to play back the unfulfilled promises of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia to Ghanaians.



Bawumia is the 2024 presidential flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



This according to Mintah, is to help electorates make informed decisions and also know about the failure of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government ahead of the 2024 polls.



This was disclosed by the National Youth Organizer of the NDC, George Opare Addo in an interview with Mugabe Maase on Inside Politics on Power FM and TV XYZ.



Opare Addo labeled the flagbearer of the governing NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, as a chronic liar who needs to be exposed to Ghanaians as the country prepares to hold elections later this year.



He said Bawumia, as a running mate of Akufo-Addo, in 2016, made a lot of promises to get the votes of Ghanaian electorates but failed woefully in government to fulfill them trying to run away from those promises, especially matters on the health of the country’s economy.



He stated that one of the NDC’s strategies going into the elections is to remind Ghanaians of how Bawumia pledged to do a lot of things including stabilising the currency and inflation but has failed to do so, resulting in untold hardship in the country.



Opare Addo further rubbished a claim by Bawumia in his address at UPSA on 7th February 2024, saying he is the one behind the digitalisation in the country.



“Bawumia claims he started digitalization but I am saying today that it is false. NDC through the Ministry of Communication under Dr. Omane Boamah undertook many digitalization projects that brought us to where we are today.



"Ursula Owusu during her parliamentary vetting in 2017 praised Omane Boamah for the great work he did at the communication Ministry so how come he is claiming he should be credited with Ghana’s digitalisation drive?”



“This is the reason I’m very happy that the National Chairman of the youth wing working committee, Okai Mintah has taken this bold step to expose Bawumia big time,” he stated.



Opare Addo said the project has already commenced in the Eastern, Northeast, and Savannah Regions to educate the people about the falsehoods being peddled by Dr Bawumia.