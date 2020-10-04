Politics of Sunday, 4 October 2020

Source: My News GH

NDC Youth Wing mourns party executive who was killed in an accident

Mr. Nomoah died in a road accident at Techiman on Saturday night

The National Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is commiserating with the family of Deputy Regional Youth Organizer for the Bono region who lost his life in a tragic accident at Techiman on Saturday night.



A statement from the Youth Wing of the party sighted by MyNewsGh.com and signed by George Opare Addo said: ”It is with sadness I announce the death of Isaac Kojo Nsiah, Bono East Deputy Regional Youth Organizer who passed away in a car accident few hours around the Techiman Toll Booth area. Three others who were part of the entourage have been admitted and receiving treatment at the Techiman Holy Family Hospital”.



Mr. Nomoah died in a road accident involving an NDC branded double cabin pick-up vehicle he was on board with some other three regional executives of the party clash with an Articulator truck vehicle loaded with fertilizer around the Tuobodom toll booth on the Techiman- Kintampo highway.



It is said that they were returning from Apesika after attending a funeral of the Kintampo South Deputy Youth Organizer of the NDC Mr. Gbagbin’s late mother when the two vehicles collided head-on leading to Mr. Nimoah dying on the spot.







The other three passengers in the vehicle were Efo Worlanyo Tsekpo, Bono Regional Youth Organizer, Bilal Muazu Sulemana; Bono East Regional Youth Organizer, Rashid Ahmed; Deputy Bono Regional Youth Organizer. They were returning from a party function in Kintampo South Constituency. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.



The Youth Wing commiserates with the family of the deceased and share in their loss. May the Almighty strengthen us all in these times.



George Opare Addo

3/10/2020.

