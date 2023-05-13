NDC Youth Organizer loses teeth as fight breaks out in New Juaben South

General News of Saturday, 13 May 2023

The Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress in the New Juaben South Constituency, Dennis Ackorley lost two of his teeth during an altercation at the voting centre with the Regional Youth Organizer, Richard Etornam Nyarko.



According to a Joy News report, the fracas ensued after Dennis Ackorley hit Richard Etornam Nyarko at the back.



Etornam Nyarko in retaliation punched Ackorley in the face which led to him losing two of his teeth



The reports indicate that the police were able to restore calm and allowed voting to resume.



The two individuals involved in the altercation have meanwhile been detained by the police in the area.



Voting in some constituencies across the country have ended with sorting underway in both parliamentary and presidential primaries.



In constituencies like the Ningo-Prampram area, voting has ended and counting begins.



In the presidential race, John Dramani Mahama is highly tipped to see off competition from former Kumasi Mayor, Kojo Bonsu to lead the party in the 2024 elections.



The parliamentary race is where expectations of major shocks are rife, with some known constituencies being contested by quite popular and astute persons.



