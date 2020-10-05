General News of Monday, 5 October 2020

NDC Youth Organiser shot dead by unknown gunmen at Pusiga

Khalifa was shot in the leg and stomach by his assailants

News reaching MyNewsGh.com has confirmed that a branch executive of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Pusiga District of the Upper East Region has been shot dead by unknown gunmen.



Khalifa believed to be in his late 30’s who operates a drinking spot at Widana within the Pusiga enclaves, was shot on his leg and stomach by his assailants who demanded for the GHS70, 000 they claimed he kept to buy a house within the area.



The deceased who handed only GHS500 to his attackers believed to be robbers was shot twice and abandoned on the floor until he bled to death.



Sources disclosed to MyNewsGh.com that the deceased had agreed to buy a property worth GHS70, 000 but the owner demanded he changes the amount into CFA francs which he was said to be in the process of doing before the robbery attack that claimed his life.



One person has so far been arrested in connection with the incident while his accomplices are said to be on the run and are being pursued by the police who confirmed the attack to this portal.





