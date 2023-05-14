NDC Youth Organiser loses 2 teeth in a free-for-all fight

Regional News of Sunday, 14 May 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

A fisticuff between the Eastern Regional Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress(NDC), Richard Etornam Nyarku and the New Juaben South Constituency Youth Organizer of the party has resulted in the latter losing two of his teeth.



This happened during the parliamentary primaries of the opposition party held on Saturday, May 23, 2023.



Though the nationwide exercise was generally peaceful, it did not go without pockets of violence in a few areas.



According to reports, the Regional Youth Organizer of the Eastern Region was accused by the New Juaben South Constituency Youth Organizer popularly known as Rolex of instructing delegates at the centre to vote for a particular candidate.



The accusations and utterances of Rolex provoked the Regional Youth Organizer, resulting in verbal exchanges between the Youth leaders.



Amidst the altercation and heated emotions, Nyarku sent a hefty blow which landed on the chin of the Constituency Youth Organiser, making him fall flat and unconscious.



Rolex, subsequently, gained consciousness and attempted to retaliate but the police intervened and whisked both away.



He is said to have lost 2 of his teeth while the Regional Youth Organizer sustained minor injuries.



Both were detained at the Koforidua Central Police Station.