NDC Youth Leader vote: 'Let God speak for you!' - Pablo celebrates with ship dealer meme

George Opare Addo was on December 11, 2022 reelected National Youth Organizer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Akuapem North staved off stiff competition from Yaw Brogya Genfi his sole opponent in the election that took place at the Examination Hall of the University of Cape Coast.



At the end of the voting and counting of ballots, Opare Addo alias Pablo garnered 533 votes as against Brogya Genfi’s 508. Results were declared in the wee hours of Saturday, December 11, 2022.



Pablo delivered a victory speech at the election grounds before heading to social media to post his first message following the victory.



His post comprised the caption: "Mood now......let God speak for you!" and a video meme of 'ship dealer' saying essentially nothing.



Ship dealer, real name Oliver Khan, is a radio and social media sensation famed for his big talking posture on Kumasi-based Pure FM.



Oliver Khan features on Bright Kankam Boadu's show on Pure FM, and has become popular on social media because of his funny antics and braggart nature.



Pablo defeats Genfi again



There was a tense moment during the counting of votes as supporters of both candidates sang and danced amid claims of having won the vote.



This becomes the second straight defeat Genfi is suffering at the hands of Opare Addo who first defeated him in 2018. Opare Addo’s elected deputies are Osman Abdulai Ayariga and Ruth Dela Sedorm.



The National Youth Organizer and Women’s Organizer Conference takes place a week clear from the National Executives Congress that will see to the election of officers to run the affairs of the party into the 2024 elections.





Mood now......let God speak for you! pic.twitter.com/DksqIWv8CM — Pablo ✌️ (@georgeoaddo) December 11, 2022

