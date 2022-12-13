NDC Youth Leader vote: How Pablo won but lost to Brogya Genfi

Politics of Tuesday, 13 December 2022

First was in 2018 and then in 2022, two consecutive electoral faceoffs and George Opare Addo has come tops against Brogya Genfi in the race for the National Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



With a first-past-the-post rule determining the winner, Opare Addo’s 533 votes against the 508 Genfi got meant that the difference between both men was 25 votes.



Genfi came into the race with two big endorsements, that of the NDC’s National Communications Director and Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sammy Gyamfi and Sam Nartey George respectively.



But even as Opare Addo’s camp jubilates, what are the hard facts from the December 11 declaration as against the first clash between the two men?



GhanaWeb pulled up the results from the 2018 vote that had three contenders. The two men and a third in the person of Wonder Madilo.



At the end of the vote, the results were as follows:



George Opare Addo = 523



Ernest Yaw Brogya Genfi = 396



Wonder Madilo = 74



Juxtapose that with the current figures as recorded at the Examinations Hall of the University of Cape Coast during the National Youth Organizer and Women’s Organizer Conference, and it is clear that beyond the results lie a certain reality.



Opare Addo moved from 523 to 533 votes to secure reelection whereas Genfi went from 396 to 508. In principle both men made gains. The difference in their scores over the two electoral cycles tells a different story.



Pablo added a paltry 10 votes over the last four years whiles Genfi added a whooping 112 votes to his total from 2018.



The extent to which the endorsements he received as indicated above could have influenced the big leap, is the subject of research as noted by a PhD student from the University of Ghana in a tweet.



From the foregoing, Opare Addo won the race in principle but when one crunches the numbers vis-à-vis 2018 vs. 2022, it is clear that he “lost” to Brogya Genfi.



Pablo defeats Genfi again



There were tense moments during the counting of votes as supporters of both candidates sang and danced amid claims of having won the vote.



Opare Addo’s elected deputies are Osman Abdulai Ayariga and Ruth Dela Sedorm.



The conference took place a week clear from the National Executives Congress slated for the Accra Sports Stadium. It will lead to the election of officers to run the affairs of the party into the 2024 elections.



