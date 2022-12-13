NDC Youth Forum urges delegates to vote for Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

Politics of Tuesday, 13 December 2022

Source: NDC Youth Forum

With few days until the elections of the National Executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the NDC Youth Forum has urged the delegates to massively vote for NDC's diadem- Hon. Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, as the next General Secretary of the great party.



"We are convinced that Hon. Elvis Afriyie Ankrah is reliable and dependable who can lead the team to deliver a resounding victory for us, come December 2024", according to a statement issued and signed by the Secretary of the Group, Osman Iddrisu Banpuori.



The statement said, Hon. Elvis Afriyie Ankrah's impeccable track record is there for everyone to reference, adding that "we know the delegates are going to reciprocate by voting for him. We know his win is for you and the great party. We are therefore urging all the delegates to vote for him."



"We have traveled the length and breathe in this country and we have at the back of our minds the promises and the assurances you have continued to give us and this weekend will be the time for you to put these promises and assurances into action" it said.



"We so far commend Hon Elvis Afriyie Ankrah for a clean campaign devoid of casting insinuations but rather selling out what you plan doing to our great party when you finally get the nod" it said.



The statement said, it is an undeniable fact that the teaming youths and supporters of the party are yearning for the kind of change and leadership that you would bring to the party, which would shape the original principles and values that would usher us into victory come 2024.