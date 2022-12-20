NDC Youth Forum Calls for unity and cohesion for 2024 elections

Politics of Tuesday, 20 December 2022

Source: NDC Youth Forum

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Youth Forum has congratulated the newly elected national executives at the just-ended national executive congress, which was held over the weekend, with call for unity and cohesion among members as the party prepares itself for the great battle come December, 2024.



"When you unveil yourself for a national position…its two things, you either win or lose. The delegates have spoken through their thumb and that should be respected as such. That is the beauty of democracy" the statement said.



According to a statement issued in Accra and signed by the Secretary of the Group, Osman Iddrisu Banpuori, "we urged members to put their respective bitterness and bickering behind, so we can forge ahead and recue the nation from any further hardship and underperformance by this wicked and selfish NPP government".



It said, "we are happy with the crop leaders that were elected at the congress which makes us confident that victory would be ours at all means and at all cost even though it would be a fierce presidential and parliamentary election".



"The NDC is a great party…lets rally our support and logistics behind the newly elected executive so they can deliver on their mandate, which is to win the 2024 elections" it said.



"We would like also to congratulate the organizers for a well organized violence free national executives congress as well as the police service who gave maximum protections to each and everyone at the congress ground" it said.



Eye Zu



Eye Za



SIGNED



OSMAN IDDRISU BANBUORI