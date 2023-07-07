NDC Young Profeesionals Forum holds national conference

Politics of Friday, 7 July 2023

The Young Professional Forum under the auspices of NDC PROFORUM in collaboration with the national Youth organizer of the party on Saturday, July 1 2023 held its national Conference at GNAT village at Abankro near Ejisu in the Ashanti region. The national conference was under the Theme; The Youth factor in National Politics.



Addressing the participants who were drown from all the 16 regions in the country, the national youth organizer of NDC Lawyer George Opare Addo who was the guest speaker at the conference charged the young professionals to bring to bear their various professional expertise in mobilizing the youth for a resounding victory for the NDC in 2024 general elections.



Lawyer Opare Addo popularly called Pablo commended the national leadership of the Young professionals’ forum for the momentous conference. He stated that the NDC is the only political party that put the youth at the forefront of national leadership than any other political party in the country. He mentioned himself who was appointment as municipal chief executive at just 26 years of age as a classical example. “The youth are the torch bearers for change in our society and efforts to put the NDC young professionals and other youth groups together for victory 2024 is imperative “, he emphasized.



Former Ghana high commissioner to India Ambassador Sam Pee Yarley, the President of NDC ProFORUM and Chairman for the occasion indicated that the socialist movements are the only hope for development in emerging economy like Africa. “It is therefore not surprising that at the time most youth are running away from Ghana, The NDC young Professionals are meeting here to think about our Country” he added.







Speaking at the conference, the national director of NDC young Professional forum Dr. Vida Yakong stated that the group was inaugurated in September 2019 to bridge the gap between the TEIN alumni and the mainstream party structures. The group among other things will serve as the intellectual hub that shall primarily conduct researches to compliment the work of the national leaders of the party.



The conference brought together over 500 young professionals from across the country who are members of the NDC and the National Coordinator of the Forum Comrade Chris Dela Ahiabu was optimistic that the youth of this country and for that matter bare poised to deliver victory for H.E. John Mahama and the NDC because the President Akufo Addo and the NPP have mortgaged the future of this country for the benefit his family members and himself.



