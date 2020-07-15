General News of Wednesday, 15 July 2020

NDC Volta Caucus requested for military presence – Deputy Minister

Deputy Volta Regional Minister has reiterated that the NDC Volta caucus in parliament, led by Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, requested for military presence in the region.



According to Johnson Avuletey, the demand was made in a meeting with the regional minister following their concerns that people were entering the Volta Region illegally and needed security detail to block illegal immigrants.



There is public outrage about the deployment of military troops to the region, especially Ketu South and along the borders in the Volta and Oti Regions.



North Tongu Member of Parliament, Okudjeto Ablakwa, John Dramani Mahama and other members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have since raised red flags about government’s deployment exercise.



They contended the deployment was aimed at intimidating and preventing the NDC members in the Volta Region from registering in the ongoing voters registration exercise.



But Johnson Avuletey in an interview on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa 102.5 FM said the posture by the NDC caucus smacked of insincerity and hypocrisy.



“They’re doing politics about this virus. If in your numbers you meet the Honourable minister and make this passionate appeal even before we know Central government has a programme for the entire country and this was done, I see no reason why they should go back to their people crying...”



"They know how to go about and deceive the people; they're just deceiving the people in the village."













