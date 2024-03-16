NDC UK and Ireland congratulate Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang on her nomination as running mate

Diasporia News of Saturday, 16 March 2024

Source: Kojo Asare, Contributor

In a significant stride towards inclusive governance and female empowerment, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has nominated Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate of John Dramani Mahama, a decision that has resonated deeply within the political landscape. NDC UK and Ireland are thrilled to extend our heartfelt congratulations to Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang on this historic nomination.



Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang brings to the forefront a wealth of experience, wisdom, and dedication to service. Her remarkable career in academia, coupled with her invaluable contributions to various sectors of national development, exemplifies her commitment to the advancement of Ghana. As a woman of substance and integrity, her nomination serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for women across the nation, affirming that leadership knows no gender.



Throughout her illustrious career, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has demonstrated unwavering dedication to education, serving as the first female Vice-Chancellor of university of cape coast in Ghana. Her leadership has been characterized by inclusivity, innovation, and a fervent belief in the transformative power of education. Her appointment as running mate symbolizes a commitment to harnessing the talents and expertise of Ghana's finest minds in the pursuit of progress and prosperity for all.



As NDC UK and Ireland, we stand in solidarity with Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang and John Dramani Mahama, recognizing the significance of their partnership in charting a path towards building the Ghana we want. Together, they embody the values of unity, progress, and social justice that lie at the heart of the NDC's vision for the nation.



In celebrating this momentous occasion, let us reaffirm our commitment to building a Ghana where every citizen has the opportunity to thrive, regardless of gender, ethnicity, or background. Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang's nomination is not only a testament to her exceptional qualifications but also a testament to the inclusive and progressive ideals upon which the NDC was founded.



As we embark on this journey towards the future, let us rally behind John Dramani Mahama and Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, confident in their ability to lead Ghana to greater heights. Together, we will write a new chapter in our nation's history, one defined by unity, prosperity, and equality for all.



Congratulations once again to Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang on her well-deserved nomination. Your leadership is an inspiration to us all, and we eagerly anticipate the positive impact you will undoubtedly make as Vice-President of Ghana.



Source:

NDC UK/Ireland Chapter

Communication Bureau