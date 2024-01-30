NDC UK and Ireland chapter inaugurates Medway-Kent branch

Diasporia News of Tuesday, 30 January 2024

Source: Richmond Etsey Dzikushie, Contributor

In a momentous event that resonated with enthusiasm and political passion, the NDC UK/Ireland Chapter inaugurated its new branch in the heart of Kent County Medway on Saturday, January 24, 2024.



The inauguration ceremony was attended by party national executives from Accra Ghana namely, Kwame Governs Agbodza (MP For Adaklu, Minority Chief Whip), Barbara Asamoah - Deputy General Secretary - in charge of Administration, Mavis Kuukua Bissue - PC Ahanta West, Cecilia Asaga - National Executive, Chief Hamilton Biney - Former Deputy National Organiser and Mustapha Gbande – Deputy General Secretary - in charge of Operations hosted by the UK/Ireland Chapter Chairman Conrad Dumbah.



Executives and members marked a significant step in the party’s commitment to grassroots engagement and community representation in both Ghana and the diaspora.



The newly established branch, strategically located at Medway-Kent, serves as a testament to the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) dedication to strengthening its presence in the diaspora. The ceremony was attended by a diverse group of supporters and sympathisers, symbolizing the inclusivity which shows that the NDC is indeed the most attractive political party in Ghana.



The Chairman of the occasion in his inaugural address, Kwame Governs Agbodza (MP for Adaklu), the charismatic Minority Chief Whip, emphasized the importance of the NDC UK/Ireland Chapter to the mother party in Ghana and the strategic role it played in the past and encouraged the new executives of the chapter to continue the leading role with regards to articles, press releases etc that was once the attention of many tabloids and media houses in Ghana.



He also reiterated the importance of the UK/Ireland and the chapters across the diaspora providing logistics for the party in the upcoming December 7, 2024, general election. He also touched on indelible ink, closing of polls at 3 pm being proposed by the EC will not be entertained nor tolerated by the NDC and how the constitution of Ghana mandates Ghanaians to protect the constitution hence those who might not be able to travel to Ghana and vote can also influence families to ensure their votes count.



He further stated that the NDC is the only beacon of hope for Ghanaians, and it is that hope that has kept Ghana until now. He also admonished the chapter executives to ensure unity and love become the blood that runs in the chapter and follow the exemplary leadership of the flag bearer of the NDC John Dramani Mahama as a unifier.



He took the opportunity to address the importance of training and orientation for the newly elected executives of the Medway-Kent Branch. He finally mentioned that the party is beyond Accra hence the importance of visiting local constituencies across Ghana upon members’ visits to Ghana.



The inauguration ceremony which also took centre stage by the Chapter Chairman Conrad Dumbah seized the opportunity to address the importance of continuity in leadership and development which is a trademark of the NDC, and praised his predecessor who started the good work and the current administration ensuring to build on the foundations. He also mentioned the importance of all the upcoming branches which will be inaugurated across the UK/Ireland Chapter.



He mentioned the importance of leadership, transparency, and systems of working within the party structures and finally praised the new Medway-Kent branch for meeting all the requirements to be inaugurated. He ended with a statement “In this life there is one purpose for everyone, that’s to bring forth, either it’s idea or children”.



Whatever we do it is only useful to leave something behind for posterity and advised the new Med-Way Kent branch to spread their tentacles in the county of Kent.



Barbara Asamoah - Deputy General Secretary – in charge of Administration led the newly unopposed executives of the branch by taking the oath of office followed by a word of advice on the importance of hierarchy and how it should be always respected and adhered to. She kept the best quote till last “Position is not possession, rather voluntary”.



The inauguration ceremony featured the newly elected chairperson Naamomo Lartey of the Medway-Kent branch who outlined the branch objectives and highlighted key initiatives and collaborative projects and programs that the branch will undertake. Supporters, sympathisers, and party members expressed their excitement about the new chapter in the party’s journey.



Cecelia Asaga also touched on the importance of recruits into the party. Chief Hamilton Biney - Former deputy National Organiser advised the entire Chapter to ensure to refrain from a self-centeredness attitude and rather follow the footsteps of the NDC’s flag bearer John Dramani Mahama’s selfless leadership abilities and mentioned the importance of the NDC constitution to the newly elected executives branch and urged them to ensure their recruitment drive is effective in the county of Kent.



Mustapha Gbande, the Deputy General Secretary in charge of Operations also emphasised the importance of being truthful to ourselves as executives and members to ensure the smooth running of the administration and assist the mother party back home in Ghana to win the forthcoming 2024 elections. He reminded the importance of the UK/Ireland Chapter and the mighty men and women it has produced for the mother party. His final words were “Remember how you came”.



The inauguration ceremony concluded with attendees who were then invited to engage with party representatives and share their thoughts on the party’s role in local governance.



As the NDC UK/Ireland chapter takes this significant step toward community engagement, the inauguration of the Medway-Kent branch signifies not only a physical expansion but also a commitment to open dialogue, inclusivity, and collaborative problem-solving. The new branch stands as a symbol of the National Democratic Congress’s dedication to building a better future for the people in Ghana by also strengthening its diaspora presence to exhibit its importance as a political party in Ghana.