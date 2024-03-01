NDC UK/Ireland Chapter inaugurated in the city of Leicester

Diasporia News of Friday, 1 March 2024

Source: NDC UK/Ireland Chapter

On Saturday, 24th December 2024, in the beautiful winter afternoon filled with sunny spills, all roads led to the East Midlands, the historic city of Leicester, which saw the beautiful colours of the (NDC) National Democratic Congress UK/Ireland Chapter proudly inaugurated its new branch in Leicester.



The NDC UK/Ireland Chapter again shows its dominance in the region and strengthens its presence across the United Kingdom.



The inauguration ceremony brought together the Ghanaian traditional Queen Mother of Leicester, Ohemaa Jacinta Adutwumwaah, and her husband, Mr Michael Richardson, Hon. Cecelia Asaga National Executive member of the NDC, The NDC UK/Ireland Chapter chairman Mr Conrad Dumbah, Former NDC Deputy National Organiser Hon. Chief Biney and a diverse gathering of individuals committed to the ideals of the NDC were in attendance to officiate the ceremony and express their support for the branch's initiatives.



The atmosphere was charged with anticipation and a shared vision for progressive political engagement within the UK/Ireland region.



Key party officials and dignitaries graced the occasion, underscoring the importance of Leicester as a hub for political activism and community involvement.



Hon. Cecelia Asaga, Chairlady of the occasion and a prominent figure within the NDC National Executives, in her open remarks, spoke about the mess created by the Akufo Addo, Bawumia NPP government for the past nearly eight years.



She further stated the cry and anxious wait of Ghanaians for the NDC and John Dramani Mahama to save the nation based on the proven track record of the NDC and John Dramani Mahama to elevate Ghanaians from the pit dug by the NPP administration led by Akufo-Addo and Bawumia.



She made an important statement that the NDC can only come back as government to rescue and build the Ghana we want only when the NDC wins the next general election.



She reiterated the NDC’s new 24-hour economy policy, giving hope to those who would otherwise be without hope.



Ghanaians have begun to dream again, a mark of a great leader like John Mahama’s 24-hour economy policy.



Further, in her keynote address, Hon. Cecelia Asaga highlighted the importance of numbers, as politics is about numbers and strategies are add-ons to the numbers.



She was happy to see the birth of Leicester and encouraged the baby to hit the ground running to multiply in its numbers.



She emphasised Leicester's and its diverse community's pivotal role in the broader political landscape and asked for orientation for the new executives.



Similar to that of the party school in the United States and the importance of carrying each other, she also emphasised the need for active participation and representation.



She further made an analogy referencing NPP Sammy Awuku's statement that the NPP will win the 2024 elections that we, the NDC, will not understand.



Hon. Cecelia stated, "Sarena William's early career as a professional tennis player used to hit the balls close to the baseline, which her opponents called out.



Her frustration grew, and she took advice from her father that the court is big and, hence, should not place the ball close to the baseline to allow the opponents to call the balls out," and that is what the NDC will do in the upcoming 7th December 2024 elections by increasing our numbers and winning with ample margins.



Hon. Cecelia Asaga's capacity as the chairlady of the occasion called for the commencement of the program.



The Chairman of the UK/Ireland Chapter, Mr Conrad Dumbah, gave the overview of the geographical location of Leicester and its importance to the NDC party; he gave credit to the chapter secretary and organiser for working tirelessly to ensure Leicester got the numbers required and beyond according to the NDC's constitution.



He further praised his predecessors for the initial work done to sow the seed, and Chairman Conrad and his team ensured that the seed was watered and looked after.



With the power vested in him, he duly declared the branch inaugurated and delivered an inspiring address highlighting the party's commitment to inclusivity, democratic values, and collaborative efforts to effect positive change.



Chairman Conrad inspired the crowd to stay energised by the pace and volume of our branches being set up. Our energies and efforts should be to expand our boundaries.



He reiterated the actions needed to win the 7th December 2024 election and the role of the diaspora branches, which should be prepared to train as polling station agents to police our ballot boxes to ensure John Dramani Mahama is declared president on the day.



The Chapter Secretary, Kofi Adoli, led the oath taken, standing on the previous protocols.



The newly appointed executives of the Leicester branch were sworn in during the ceremony, symbolising their dedication to serving the NDC and the community.



The executives, led by the Branch Chairman Ibrahim Boadu, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to the party's growth and connect with the local community.



The newly inaugurated Leicester branch is poised to become a hub for political discourse, community involvement, and collaborative initiatives.



Party members in Leicester now have a dedicated platform to voice their concerns, share ideas, and actively contribute to the party's agenda.



In his acceptance speech as the inaugural Leicester Branch Chairman, Mr Ibrahim Boadu expressed gratitude for the trust placed in the branch's leadership.



He outlined key initiatives that the Leicester branch aims to undertake, including community outreach programs, town hall meetings, and collaborative projects to ensure NDC becomes part of the community backbone in Leicester.



The ceremony featured NDC's anthems, which filled the air and showcased the rich diversity of Leicester's community. Members and supporters clad in party colours participated in the celebration, underscoring the unity and solidarity within the NDC.



The inauguration ceremony concluded with a speech from Former Deputy National Organiser of the NDC Chief Biney to ensure the NDC flag bearer John Dramani Mahama's messages and critical policies, such as the 24-Hour Economy, echo across the corners of the Ghanaian societies in Leicester and beyond to families in Ghana.



Chairlady of the occasion, Hon. Cecelia Asaga then used the opportunity in her closing remarks to advise women of the party to ensure their homes are taken care of before attending party duties to bring peace to their homes.



Establishing the Leicester branch is pivotal in the NDC's commitment to inclusivity, community representation, and active political participation.



As the branch begins, its journey, it is anticipated to become a catalyst for positive change and a unifying force within the Leicester community. The NDC UK/Ireland Chapter looks forward to the contributions of the Leicester branch and the continued growth of the party's influence in fostering a brighter political future.



