Diasporian News of Friday, 13 November 2020

Source: Boadi Dickson, Contributor

NDC-UK & Ireland Chapter commiserates with the Rawlings’ family

Jerry John Rawlings, Former President of Ghana

Chairman of the NDC-UK & Ireland Chapter on behalf of the Chapter, Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba, has expressed his outfits’ condolence to the family of former President Rawlings who passed on at the Korle-bu teaching hospital after a short illness.



President Rawlings passed away on the 12th of November,2020.



Read the full press Statement Below;





NDC–UK & Ireland Chapter Mourns H. E President John Jerry Rawlings.



The entire membership of the NDC-UK & Ireland Chapter is in a state of shock and grief following the untimely demise of the founder of National Democratic Congress H.E President John Jerry Rawlings.



President Rawlings was an altruistic, patriotic, nationalistic and selfless leader who used his charismatic attributes to bring Ghanaians together to support his visionary initiatives in advancing and promoting our collective interest as a country.



President Rawlings did not only contribute immensely to restoring and consolidating democracy in Ghana but also to the socio-economic development of our dear motherland.



Our dear Founder was a true social democrat, revolutionary and champion of equal opportunities to all without any form of discrimination.



He was a towering and iconic political figure both in Ghana and at the international stage and he contributed to the enhancement of the reputation of Ghana as a beacon of democracy in Sub-Saharan Africa.



He will be sorely missed by Ghanaians and the entire NDC fraternity in particular.



Our sincere condolences to his dear wife, former First lady Mrs Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings and their children.



May His Soul Rest in Perfect Peace. He will forever be in our hearts.



Signed:



Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba Chairman

NDC-UK & Ireland Chapter

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.