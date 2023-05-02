NDC Sekyere Afram Plains primaries: Dr. Kwabena Duffour II picks #2 on the ballot paper

Politics of Tuesday, 2 May 2023

The Ashanti regional branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary Primaries vetting Committee has cleared Dr. Kwabena Duffour II as party member in good standing to contest Party’s 13th May 2023 Parliamentary primaries in the Sekyere Drobosno constituency.



Dr. Duffuor II was today Monday 1st May 2023 led by some Ashanti regional and constituency executives, delegations and polling station executives of the Sekyere Afram Plains constituency for vetting at the party Ashanti headquarters.



Dr. Kwabena Duffuor II who is tipped to win the election with about 70% votes arrived at the Ashanti regional office of the party and charged the atmosphere associated with drumming, singing and dancing as Party members crumble to give him a handshake.



Briefing the media after the vetting, he described the vetting as “ Very smooth” and also disclosed he picked number #2 on the ballot Paper.



“The vetting was very smooth. I pick number 2 on the ballot paper which is divine selection because I’m Kwabena Duffuor II’’ he said.



He said he is contesting the Sekyere Afram Plains Parliamentary Primaries in response to the spontaneous call by the constituent who for years has known his contribution to the party in the farming district.



“The People of the Sekyere Afram Plains have been crying for me for a long time. It's been 12 years of hunger since we created the constituency, 12 years of hardship, 12 years of visionless leadership and it is time for one of their own to lead them’’ stressed.



He said, the Drobonso Constituency needs a member of parliament (MP) who can mobilize resources and make things move.



“We don't need an MP who is going to sit in parliament and wait for the salary to come. The constituency needs a businessman who can take risks and make this happen. That’s what we need. The constituency is so far behind in terms of development that we don’t need a business as usual MP. We need someone who is passionate about the constituency and feels for the people he is leading’’ he explained.



He also dispelled his opponents’ campaign claims that he is alien to the Sekyere Afram Plains Constituency which he is seeking to lead into the 2024 general elections.



“My polling station Chairman is here with me and has been in the constituency since 2012. We have a tick plantation in the constituency, a factory that has employed people in the Sekyere Afram plains including delegates, and other members of the district. How can I be an alien? There are people who were not even present during the 2020 general elections. They never campaigned for the party, they didn’t participate in any activity all of a sudden they are in the register but we leave that to God, God is the ultimate Judge’’.



He also urged the constituents particularly the delegates to ignore claims of his opponent that he can’t speak twi therefore he can’t relate to the constituent when voted as their Parliament candidate.



“I’m a proud Asante From Sekyere Kumawu, why can I speak Twi? My father is from Kumawu and my mother is from Asante Akim Agogo I was trained with Ghanaian language twi in my childhood. Who are those saying that? Those saying don’t really know me. Twi is my first language and English is second’’ he said.



Polling station support



Some polling stations executives who followed him to the vetting to offer moral support to the member of parliament hopeful Dr. Kwabena Duffour Jnr to the vetting described him as a trusted pillar of the NDC in Sekyere Drobonso Constituency whom they can depend on any day.



“I’m the polling station Chairman for Droboso SDA branch area. My name is Kwame Antoh since Kwabena Duffuor II supported us in the 2012 general elections. In 2016 he showed up again at the crucial moment. In 2020 at the time NPP was humiliating us with soldiers and vigilante groups Dr. Kwabena Duffuor II again came to the rescue of the party. He has also set up a factory which has created employment for the constituents so I’m confident if we elect Dr. Duffuor as our MP he will represent our interest’’ Kwame Antoh said.