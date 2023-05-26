NDC Saskatchewan-Canada Chapter congratulates the party for a free, fair and peaceful internal elections

Diasporia News of Friday, 26 May 2023

Source: Anthony Toklo, Contributor

Glory be to the lord almighty for yet another milestone chalked by the most formidable political party in the history our beloved country, Ghana.



We the Saskatchewan-Canada chapter would like to express our warmest felicitations to all members of the NDC both home and abroad and especially the delegates who out of their tight schedules, made out time to respond to their duty call as enshrined in our core values.



We are also indebted to the council of elders, NEC and FEC for their candor and good leadership. Though there were few hitches in the build up to the election, the party defied all odds and still had a successful election.



We also want to thank the Electoral commission for organising a free, fair and peaceful election and to the police service, we say ‘Akpe’ (Thank you).



At this point we would want to singularly isolate the victor, John Dramani

Mahama (JDM) for such a resounding victory. The landslide victory witnessed on May 13, 2023, is a confirmation of the confidence Ghanaians have in JDM. It is our strongest belief that the victory chalked in the primaries would translate into a one touch victory come December 7, 2024.



We want to also thank Dr. Kwabena Dufour for his wise decision to withdraw the court case against the party and subsequently pulling out of the race. Our heartfelt gratitude also goes to Kojo Bonsu, the former mayor of Kumasi for his hot contest, though it gave JM a run for his money.



For the two candidates mentioned above, though the results did not go their way and since it is a contest and certainly one person must emerge winner, we would like to humbly appeal to them to join hands with the now leader of party so that together, we can wrestle power from this inept government come December 7, 2024.



The Saskatchewan-Canada chapter of the NDC would also like to say a big congratulations to all parliamentary candidates who emerged winners in their primaries to represent the party in the general elections. We want to urge them all to work assiduously and also work hand-in-hand with their contenders who lost. We see everyone as a winner since in the end, it was the umbrella

that won.



To all candidates who lost in their bid to represent their constituents, we say all hope is not lost. We rather see you as good team players and would never relent in your efforts to work hard for the party so that together we can save Ghanaian from the untoward hardship being brought on us by this heartless cohort of corrupt people masquerading themselves as saviours of our country.



By this message, we want to reassure Ghanaians that the NDC would go all out in

its capacity to work hard and win the elections come December 7, 2024, so that once again we see Ghanaians smile again. We have no doubt at all that come January 1, 2025, the NDC being led by His Excellency John Dramani Mahama will constitute a new government in this fourth republic that would see Ghana work again.



Our write up would not be complete without stating that the Saskatchewan-Canada chapter of the NDC is ever ready to pledge our solid support to the mother party in anyway within our capacity.



Ghana must work again! The NDC must rise up to the call! In JM, we trust. In unity is strength. Deka worwor me nuse le.