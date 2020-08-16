General News of Sunday, 16 August 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

NDC Running mate adopts detained triplets at Ajumako Bisease

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman has adopted the triplets

The running mate for the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman has adopted the triplets who were detained at Ajumako Bisease Polyclinic over their mother’s inability to pay hospital bills.



The Member of Parliament for Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency Hon. Cassiel Ato Forson, on behalf of Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyaman, paid the hospital bill in full.



An amount of GHC5,000 was also donated to the mother to do business to enable her to cater for themselves temporarily.



The 23-year-old Comfort Gyasie, who a few days ago gave birth to triplets (3 boys) at Ajumako Bisease told Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan that when she was told by the doctor that she was pregnant she cried bitterly due the kind of hardship she was in.



She added that she only went to the hospital with three welcome baby dresses.



The nursing mother thanked the running mate and Hon. Ato Forson for the donations, adding that she least expected such kindness.



Dr. Justice Akofi Harrison of Bisease Polycyclic disclosed that the lady was referred from one of the CHPS compounds in a village called Obrawogum and after a scan, it was noticed that she was pregnant with triplets.



She was then asked to go and prepare and come back but never showed up. On Wednesday the hospital sent one nurse to bring her from the village and when she came the situation was alarming so she was rushed to theatre for delivery.



Dr. Justice Akofi Harrison thanked Hon. Ato Forson and Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman for their kind gesture.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.