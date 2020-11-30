Diasporian News of Monday, 30 November 2020

NDC Royal Ladies in Germany congratulates Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

NDC Royal Ladies, an Advocacy Women's Group based in Germany has extended their heartiest congratulations to Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, the running mate for National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming national election scheduled for 7 December 2020.



“Her appointment as a running mate has animated not only the Royal ladies but majority of Ghanaian women as well with a sense of political direction that is remarkable. This indeed is history in the making, remarked by Mesdames Marian Quayson and Jessica Schunzel, leaders of the advocacy group.



The Royal Ladies believe she is the best choice for the party based on her experience as a politician, the body of knowledge acquired as an educationalist, the former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast and becoming the first female Vice-Chancellor of a State University in Ghana, and later served as Minister for Education in 2013 under the else while Mahama administration.



With her starling performance as Education Minister, Professor Opoku-Agyemang was selected among heavyweight party stalwarts as the presidential running mate for the National Democratic Congress on July 6, 2020 for the General election.



As Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang celebrates her 69 birthday, the advocacy women’s group in Germany expresses sincere gratitude to all and sundry in choosing her as the next Vice President of the Republic of Ghana come next January 2020.



Again, this advocacy Women’s Group in Germany believes that the main opposition party has broken the gender barrier and has selected an accomplished woman as a potential Vice President in waiting for the country.



Recently, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, as a good mother, went to the aid of a poor woman whose husband abandoned her at the hospital in the Western Region after she gave birth to quadruplets.



The NDC Royal Ladies in Germany consider this very act of benevolence as the beginning of many good things to happen to our dear nation when she and the NDC get the nod to rule again come 7 December. With Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang’s inclusion as an economic manager in waiting, Ghana will work again with the people’s manifesto that will empower and develop Ghanaians beyond the current state of family and friends.

