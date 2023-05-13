NDC Primaries: 'Wait for 4pm or meet me in court' - Jomoro NDC aspirant threatens

Politics of Saturday, 13 May 2023

Francis Ackatia Kwaidoo who is contesting in the Jomoro NDC Parliamentary Primaries, has threatened to sue the party.



Voting has come to a close in the Jomoro Constituency of the Western Region. It came to a close at 1:25 pm.



The voting which started at around 9 am is expected to be closed at 4 pm per the NDC's guidelines.



The Electoral Commission called the two aspirants to agree so that the counting of the ballot papers is done but Francis Ackatia Kwaidoo insisted that they should wait till 4 pm.



He told the Electoral Commission and the Jomoro NDC Constituency Electoral Committee that if they go ahead to count the ballot papers before the stipulated time, he would sue the party.



"Let us wait for the stipulated time, 4 pm before you count but if you insist and you go ahead to count it, I will send the election to court", he said.



"Nobody knows if some delegates are coming to cast their ballot so don't let us rush", he added.



Speaking to the incumbent MP for the area, Dorcas Afo-Toffey, she said: "as for me I don't have any problem whether they will count it before 4 pm or not, I have patience and I will wait till 4 pm because I respect laws in Ghana".



She is optimistic that she will win massively.



"I'm very confident that I will win by 95 to 98 percent so as for me I don't have any problem at all, this is an internal contest so if my brother is saying we should wait till 4 pm, let us wait", she said.



Dorcas Afo-Toffey who became the Jomoro NDC Parliamentary Candidate for the first time in 2019, has pledged her commitment to unite the rank and file of the party immediately after today's contest.



She also added she would do everything possible to win the 2024 Parliamentary elections in Jomoro for NDC.



"Already I have started reconciliation in Jomoro NDC so immediately after this election, I will bring the losing side on board, everybody in NDC is very important so I will unite the party for victory in 2024. I'm going to win the 2024 Parliamentary elections in Jomoro to break the 4-year jinx to make history"



She acknowledged "Let me commend the Jomoro Electoral Commission and the security services in Jomoro here in fact, they have done well, they have made everything smooth for us, I'm most grateful to them".



Dorcas Afo-Toffey, the incumbent Jomoro NDC MP is being contested by one Francis Ackatia Kwaidoo who contested in the 2019 Jomoro NDC Parliamentary Primaries which took place at Mpataba Basic School Park.



Currently in Jomoro Constituency, the election is taking place at Bawia Basic School Park near Samenye.



