NDC Primaries: Wa Central Constituency poised to conduct a free and fair elections - Secretary

Politics of Thursday, 11 May 2023

Correspondence from Upper West



As the National Democratic Congress (NDC) gears to hold its Presidential and Parliamentary Primaries over the weekend, barring any injunction from the law court, constituencies across the length and breadth of the country are busily readying themselves for the Saturday, May 13, 2023, internal elections.



Wa Central Constituency is not an exception as checks by GhanaWeb reveal urgent measures being put in place in preparation to elect the Wa Central Parliamentary Candidate as well as the flag bearer of the party.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at the party's constituency office, the Constituency Secretary, Mr. Abu Salifu Tamaah, detailed the party's readiness to conduct the elections in a free and fair manner.



According to him, the party was determined to conduct the process smoothly devoid of favouritism for any particular aspirant.



He noted that all the aspirants are competent enough to lead the party into the 2024 elections hence, the party would dare not act in any way that may bring about apathy and disunity going into the 2024 general elections.



He indicated it is the reason why he, as an executive of the party, did not publicly declare his support for any particular aspirant to ensure fair play for all.



He revealed that all necessary preparations including transporting delegates from their constituencies to the voting centre and their feeding, have been done to ensure a successful incident - free elections.



According to him, all delegates would be provided with tags with their photos embossed on them for easy identification for the sake of transparency and to ward off intruders from accessing the venue.



He added that the media, security personnel as well as election observers attending the event will be provided with tags as well.



The NDC scribe said there would be tight security at the venue and appealed to the party faithfuls to comport themselves well for peaceful elections.



He said even though the party does not hope for any mayhem during the elections, he tells GhanaWeb he believes in the security to provide them with the needed protection.



Mr. Tamaah called on the delegates to vote peacefully to choose the aspirant they believe can retain the seat for the party while also enhancing the fortunes of the Presidential Candidate.



The incumbent MP, Dr. Hassan Rashid Pelpuo, comes against three contenders - the former FDA Chief, Alhaji Hudu Mogtari, Lawyer Wahid Bampuori-Iddrisu, and Lawyer Abubakar Mutiu-Rahaman.



Attempts to get answers for the total number of delegates expected to cast their ballots during the elections were unsuccessful but in the October, 2022, party executives elections, 1, 838 delegates took part in that particular elections.



Wa East Constituency



When GhanaWeb sought to find out about the readiness of the NDC in the Wa East Constituency ahead of the party's primaries on Saturday, May 13, the Chairman of the Constituency told us the party was fully prepared to hold a successful elections.



According to Chairman Abu Bilzeama, everything had been put in place to ensure a level-playing field for all the aspirants to avoid devision going into the 2024 elections.



He said the party in the constituency had advised the aspirants against trying to transport the delegates to the voting centre in order to avoid misgivings among the aspirants since the party was prepared to do so including taking care of their feeding.



He gave assurance of a peaceful electoral process with the needed effective police protection.



"In every election we hold we inform the District Police Commander here for protection. So we have done that and they will provide us with security for the smooth running of the process," he told GhanaWeb.



On the possibility of any mayhem happening during or after the elections, Chairman Abu said: "Like I told you earlier, because we can't guarantee what will happen, we always have the security policing the process. And we have also done everything to make the elections free and fair amongst all the aspirants."



In the Wa East Constituency, three aspirants including the incumbent MP are locking horns to determine who leads the party.



Hon. Dr. Godfred Seidu Jasaw, the incumbent MP, Prince Razak Abdul Moomin Tachi and Dr. Issahaque Munawaru are the three aspirants.



Chairman Abu in answer to the number of delegates in the Constituency could not mention a definite figure but said it has about a little above 1000 delegates.



Daffiema-Bussie-Issa Constituency



Speaking to GhanaWeb Wednesday, May 10, 2023, Constituency Secretary of the Daffiema-Bussie-Issah Constituency, Mr. James Wor stated:



"We have also done the best we can (in preparation). Apart from securing the venue, we have also planned to transport the delegates to the voting centre. We'll be transporting them. If we won't cook for them, we'll give them something small, small for them to buy food. We're also in touch with the Police to provide security."



On the likelihood of any confusion as many elections are noted for, the Constituency Secretary added: "Just as you're saying, we don't expect any 'heyhey' (mayhem) but there is always a backup plan sometimes which you don't need to disclose."



He called on the delegates who will vote in the constituency to make sure they go to the centre and vote peacefully. He said that after voting, they may go home or choose to wait peacefully to witness the counting.



On the voter's register for the Constituency, Mr. James Wor confirmed that both aspirants were privy to it but were yet to receive an updated one from the national head office of the party.



Even though he fell short of giving a definite number, he tells us "about 638 delegates" are set to cast their ballot in the Saturday's elections.



The incumbent Member of Parliament, Hon. Dr. Sebastian Ngmeneso Sandaare faces a challenge from a former Deputy Upper West Regional Minister in Mr. Abu Kanbiebata Kansagnabata as his only contender.



Other constituencies



Our checks with the rests of the 8 other constituencies in the Upper West Region reveals their readiness to have successful Presidential and Parliamentary Primaries.



In all, 30 aspirants in the region are vying for the 11 Parliamentary Candidates slots to represent the party.