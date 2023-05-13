NDC Primaries: Voting underway in Akatsi South

Regional News of Saturday, 13 May 2023

Source: GNA

Voting has commenced in Akatsi South at 0900 hours as scheduled by the Electoral Commission to elect a Presidential and Parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The situation at Akatsi Senior High Technical School, the venue for the exercise, saw massive turnouts as delegates from the 132 branches of the party converged to cast their vote.



Issues regarding picture taking of voted ballot papers have been allegedly encountered but Mr Sammy Wuadi, Chairman of the Akatsi South Constituency Election Committee, told the GNA security officers are in charge to ensure nothing untoward happened during the voting process.



Some aspirants have been spotted by the GNA taking advantage of final tactics like the exchange of pleasantries and handshakes to win favor from the delegates.



Over 1,225 delegates would be voting to elect a candidate to represent the party during the 2024 general elections.



There have been some tensions emerging from some delegates such as the settlement of cash before voting, with some saying, “no cash no vote” and others as observed by the GNA.



However, long queues have been formed as of 0920 after voting had commenced.



He said over 30 Police officers have been deployed to maintain law and order before, during, and after the exercise.



Whilst some were calling for change to move Akatsi South from underdevelopment, others have still maintained that Mr Bernard Ahiafor, the incumbent Member of Parliament should be given another chance to continue his good deeds.



Other aspirants include Mr William Koirmatsi who is making his third attempt after failing to secure the parliamentary seat slot in two previous similar exercises.



Mr. Samuel Benedict Nugblega, another aspirant, is registering his second appearance after his first failed attempt.