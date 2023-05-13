NDC Primaries: Voting starts at Prestea Huni Valley Constituency

Regional News of Saturday, 13 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Western Region



Voting has begun in the Prestea Huni Valley constituency to elect the NDC Presidential candidate and acclaim the incumbent Member of Parliament, Hon Robert Wisdom Cudjoe.



The voting began at 9am.



Delegates, clad in NDC party colours have arrived at the Prestea Multipurpose Sports complex court where the election is being held.



2444 delegates made up of 2412 branch executives, thirty-two constituency executives including an ex-officio member, former MP and the current MP are expected to vote.



The delegates are voting for the presidential candidate only, because the incumbent Member of Parliament is going unopposed.



There is a huge security presence at the venue to ensure that the election goes well and that delegates are safe.



Speaking to the constituency Secretary Dr Matthew Ayeh, he said everything has been put in n place to ensure a smooth run of the elections.



"As you can see, delegates have come in their numbers, indicating the huge interest the have in the party and this primaries as well, the security agencies are also here to protect us", he said.



" We wish all delegates well and may the best presidential candidate aspirant win in this election in this constituency", he added.