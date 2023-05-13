NDC Primaries: Voting in Jomoro peaceful

Regional News of Saturday, 13 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Western Region



A total of two thousand and thirty-two (2032) delegates making up the electoral college of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Jomoro Constituency of the Western Region are voting today to elect their presidential and parliamentary candidates for the upcoming general elections in 2024.



The parliamentary race is being contested by the sitting MP, Madam Dorcas Afo-Toffey, and Mr. Francis Ackatia Kwaidoo, who contested in the 2019 Parliamentary Primaries.



The election is taking place at Bawia Primary School Park and is being supervised by the Jomoro Municipal Electoral Commission.



Jomoro Constituency has 215 branches (polling stations).



As of 11:30am, 352 delegates had cast their votes.



So far, the exercise has not witnessed any form of violence, everything is in order.



The weather is very sunny at Bawia, where the election is taking place.



Speaking to the Jomoro NDC Constituency Communications Officer, Lenrie Nyamekeh, at Bawia, he commended the Ghana Police Service for ensuring there was order on the voting ground.



He also commended the delegates and other observers for comporting themselves.



"I'm very excited about how the Ghana Police Service is maintaining law and order here. Electoral Commission of Jomoro is doing well and I have to commend them. Our delegates have so far comported themselves and let me encourage them to continue to comport themselves", he stated.



He stated that today's exercise is a dress rehearsal for elections 2024.



"Today's exercise is a dress rehearsal for elections 2024, we NDC are prepared for elections 2024 and we are going to win the presidential election in 2024", he said.



He, therefore, urged other Ghanaians to rally behind the NDC to recapture political power from the governing NPP in 2024 to repair the broken economy.



"Ghanaians are suffering too much under the incompetent Akufo-Addo and Bawumia governments; the NPP government has collapsed the economy. I will use your medium to call on other Ghanaians who are not NDC members to support NDC to recapture political power from the NPP in 2024. We at the NDC are ready to repair the broken economy in 2025", he said.



The voting, which commenced at 9:30 a.m., is expected to close at 4pm.



