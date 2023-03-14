NDC Primaries: Susuli eyes Dome Kwabenya seat

Politics of Tuesday, 14 March 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Businessman and brands specialist, Israel Kwaku Mensah Susuli has set his sight on the Dome Kwabenya seat come 2024.



Mr. Susuli has picked forms to contest the impending parliamentary primaries of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The CEO for Susuli Group, will however have to contend with the 2020 candidate for the NDC Faustina Elikplim Akurugu. The seat currently occupied by Sara Adwoa Safo has always been held by the governing New Patriotic Party since its creation.



The fortunes of the NPP in the constituency have however been dwindling. In 2020, the incumbent Sara Adwoa Safo secured 58% of the votes to win the seat as against the NDC candidate Faustina Elikplim Akurugu’s 41%. Adwoa Safo’s votes were however markedly less than the 68% she secured in 2016 against Nurudeen Mohammed of NDC’s 32%.



The above dynamics coupled with the troubles the incumbent MP is having with the constituency leaders, government and the party in general for her continuous absence from parliament has given the NDC some renewed confidence with some more work and the right candidate, the seat might be in the bag come 2024.



It is however unclear as to whether Adwoa Safo will seek for re-election given current happenings where some party bigwigs have publicly called for her removal as a result of her absence from the lawmaking chamber.



CEO for the Free Zones Authority and son of former speaker of parliament Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, Mike Oquaye Jnr. who contested the incumbent MP in 2019 is also lacing his boots to snatch the NPP slot. Mr. Susuli believes he is the right candidate with what it takes to put in the work to clip the Dome Kwabenya seat for the NDC. NDC delegates in Dome Kwabenya will however decide when the primaries eventually take place.



Profile



Israel Kwaku Mensah Susuli is a Communications, Project / Events specialist. He is the Chief Executive Officer of Susuli Group (Sales & Marketing Agency / Farms). Israel holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Project Management from the Ghana Institute of Public Administration (GIMPA). He also holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Marketing Management from the Central University College – Accra.



He spent his teens working as Youth Programs coordinator at the National Theatre of Ghana and has been part of the success of most major National youth events in the early 2000s.



Israel worked with Promasidor Ghana limited as National Events & Sponsorship / Category Manager and later joined Nestle Ghana Limited as Category Development Manager for Nescafe.



For over twenty (20) years since Israel launched into Ghana’s marketing communications industry, he has led major Brand Campaigns for top local and international firms including Yup by SG Bank, Cowbell, Onga, Chivas, Jameson, McVities and Nescafe.



Aside his current achievement of successfully running the Susuli Marketing Agency and Distribution Company for the past 6 years, Israel Kwaku Mensah Susuli is also an Award-winning Poultry/ Livestock Farmer.