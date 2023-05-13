NDC Primaries: Supporters in Gambaga-Nalerigu constituency exchange blows at voting center

Regional News of Saturday, 13 May 2023

Correspondence from North East Region



Unhealthy scenes at the voting center in Nalerigu at the Senior High School as supporters clashed in a misunderstanding after a young man who is not a delegate decided to enter the conference hall to cast his vote.



It is not clear as to who the young man intended to vote for, hence, the voting scene outside the conference hall turned into a boxing arena between supporters of the two contenders.



The battle is between the incumbent Member of Parliament, Alhaji Baba Seidu Ussif, and a former DCE, Alhaji Adam Imoro.



Alhaji Adam Imoro served as a DCE under the late President Atta Mills and former president John Dramani Mahama respectively.



1,540 delegates from 168 polling stations across the Gambaga/Nalerigu constituency are expected to cast their votes in the ongoing NDC presidential and parliamentary primary elections.





