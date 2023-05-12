NDC Primaries: Stop tagging Asawase Constituency as a violence-prone area - Constituents

Regional News of Friday, 12 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Ashanti Region



Some members of the National Democratic Congress in the Asawase Constituency in the Ashanti region have refuted claims that Asawase is a violence-prone area.



The NDC is set to hold its delegate congress on Saturday, May 13, 2023, to select both presidential and parliamentary candidates ahead of the 2024 general elections.



Some constituencies have been marked as hot spot areas. One of such areas in the Ashanti region is the Asawase constituency.



A visit to the constituency by GhanaWeb a few days saw normal daily activities taking place in the area.



Some constituents who spoke to GhanaWeb disclosed that the area was very cool and they were not witnessing any signs of violence or danger, as speculated.



"I have been in the Asawase constituency here for many years to witness a series of elections. People usually tag this area as a violence prone area in their predictions before elections.But the fact is, we've never witnessed any such incident here. The area is very peaceful, as usual, there is nothing like violence. We know this contest between the two NDC stalwarts is going to be tough, but we don't see any violence or danger," young man who only gave his name as Musah, disclosed.



Another beautician in her salon, Hajia Janina had this to say, "there is nothing like fear. Look at me, can't you see I'm working without any tension. Sometimes we seem to forget that there is going to be an election. The only thing we see is that the two people contesting this election within their own NDC party are brothers. We know they'll never fight or encourage any of their supporters to do so. We are all one people and I know there is not going to be any tension"



She, however urged the NDC delegates to remain calm if they indeed wanted their party, NDC, to win power in 2024.



However, most of these constituents who spoke to GhanaWeb ended their speeches with a common piece of advice which was a peace song.



Readiness



Meanwhile, the constituency secretary, Mahdi Mugis, has revealed that the party was fully prepared to handle the necessary affairs as far as the election was concerned.



According to him, security and all expected delegates were ready for Saturday's congress.



He mentioned the Central Mosque as the venue for Saturday's congress.



The contest



Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, who has been a member of parliament for the area since 2005, is currently facing a keen contest from his only contender, Mubarick Masawudu.